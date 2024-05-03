Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEM. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $33.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 74.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also

