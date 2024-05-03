Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.16 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 591,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780,278 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $18,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.9 %

OHI opened at $31.27 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

