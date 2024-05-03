Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $56.63 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $407,367,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $166.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.97 and a 1-year high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

