Robert W. Baird Lowers Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $49.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 2.6 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $3,239,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 894.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 793,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after buying an additional 713,907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 245,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after buying an additional 96,833 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 49.0% in the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 384,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after buying an additional 126,419 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

