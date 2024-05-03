Robert W. Baird Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $530.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $510.00 to $530.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $516.19.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $512.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $473.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,597,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,549,000 after acquiring an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,202,000 after purchasing an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $322,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $208,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

