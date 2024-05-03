Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $82.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $61.77 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

