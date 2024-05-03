Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,904,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 35,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,904,470.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,194,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3,784.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 134,638 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.