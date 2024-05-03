Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Lifted by Analyst

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at $13,918,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at $13,918,606.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,906 shares of company stock worth $674,749. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

