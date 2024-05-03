PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 7,500 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $169,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $174,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PubMatic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in PubMatic by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 53,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in PubMatic by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

