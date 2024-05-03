PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 7,500 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $169,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $174,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
