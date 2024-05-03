PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

