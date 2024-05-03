PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
PACCAR Stock Up 0.1 %
PCAR stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.39. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
