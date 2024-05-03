OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $52.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

Get OneMain alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. OneMain has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $383,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 432,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 557.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.