OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s current price.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 432,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in OneMain by 557.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

