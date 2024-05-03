New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Middleby worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Performance

MIDD opened at $138.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.65. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

