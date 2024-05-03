New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 30,837 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,883 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,837 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Juniper Networks worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 431,855 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,066,000 after acquiring an additional 449,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $205,071.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,302 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

JNPR stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

