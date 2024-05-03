New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 28,261 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,261 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Zillow Group worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,241 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,085,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,191 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 266,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after purchasing an additional 62,843 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Z stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

