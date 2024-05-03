New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,069 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,069 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of ePlus worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ePlus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 644.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ePlus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ePlus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

ePlus Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.25 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ePlus

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.