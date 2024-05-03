New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,924 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of CarMax worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CarMax by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $68.04 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.