New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Match Group worth $7,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $31.29 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTCH

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

