New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.27% of Calix worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Calix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Calix by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 93.39 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

