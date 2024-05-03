NANO Nuclear Energy (NNE) Plans to Raise $15 Million in May 7th IPO

NANO Nuclear Energy (NNE) expects to raise $15 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, May 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 3,000,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

NANO Nuclear Energy has a market cap of $145 million.

The Benchmark Company acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

NANO Nuclear Energy provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are an early-stage nuclear energy company developing smaller, cheaper, and safer advanced portable clean energy solutions utilizing proprietary reactor designs, intellectual property and research methods, illuminating our path toward a sustainable future. (Incorporated in Nevada)Â Led by a world class scientific and management team, envisioned within our business plan is a comprehensive engagement across every sector of the nuclear power industry, traversing the path from sourcing raw nuclear material and fuel fabrication to the illumination of energy through our cutting edge and advanced small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs, also known as microreactors). Our dedication extends further to encompass commercial nuclear transportation and consulting services. Currently, we are in the pre-revenue stage and are principally focused on four business lines as part of our development strategy: Â â—Ź Micro Nuclear Reactor Business. We are developing the next-generation advanced nuclear microreactors, in particularÂ ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, andÂ ODIN, a low-pressure salt coolant reactor. Â Â With these products, we are advancing the development of next generation, portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear micro reactors. In collaboration with theÂ management and operating contractor ofÂ Idaho National Laboratory (or INL), an institution we regard as one of the preeminent U.S. government laboratories for nuclear energy research and development and equipped with some of the worldâ€™s foremost nuclear scientists and engineers, we believe our reactors will have the potential to bring change to the global energy landscape. Our goal is to commercially launch one of these products by 2030. Â Both ourÂ ZEUSÂ andÂ ODINÂ microreactors have completed the preconceptual design stage, and are currently undergoing design optimization, and certain initial physical test work, to finalize the designs ahead of more involved demonstration work. We have conducted and completed a design audit on the ODIN reactor to provide assistance with design considerations. Additionally, the design audit for the ZEUS reactor was conducted and completed by INL in February 2024, the report of which is currently being finalized by INL. We have submitted a request for information to the U.S. Department of Energy (or DOE) to initiate the approval process for the allocation of a designated site. This allocation is intended for the purpose of conducting testing experiments for both microreactors. We have communicated with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (or NRC) and DOE, informing them of the current status of our microreactor designs and the estimated internal timelines for our microreactor developments, with an understanding that definite timelines will be provided as early as possible, once available, to allow the NRC to arrange the necessary personnel to oversee the microreactor licensing process. Â Â Â Â â—Ź Fuel Fabrication Business. Through our subsidiary, HALEU Energy Fuel Inc., and in coordination with DOE and INL, we are seeking to develop a domestic High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication facility to supply the fuel not only for our own reactor products, but to the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry in general. During the second quarter of 2024, we plan to acquire land for the first CAT II non-TRISO HALEU fuel fabrication facility in the U.S. We hope to have our fuel fabrication facility near INL in operation as soon as 2027. Â Â Â â—Ź Fuel Transportation Business. Our transportation business will build on existing work completed at INL, Oak Ridge National Laboratory (or ORNL) and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), the worldâ€™s premier U.S.-backed nuclear research facilities. We received an exclusive license for a high capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket design in April 2024, which was designed around a licensed third-party basket and cask technology. This license grants us, as the licensee, exclusive rights for use and development of the technology. In addition, the licensor is not permitted to license the technology to any other parties within the specified scope. We believe this technology is the most advanced concept in the United States for moving HALEU in commercial quantities. During 2024, we plan to acquire land for our HALEU transportation base of operations. We intend to produce a regulatorily licensed, high-capacity HALEU transportation product, capable of moving commercial quantities of HALEU fuel around North America. If developed and commercialized, we believe this product will serve as the basis for a domestic HALEU transportation company capable of providing commercial quantities of HALEU fuel. We hope to have our fuel transportation business in operation by 2026. Â â—Ź Nuclear Consultation Services. We also plan on providing nuclear service support and consultation services for the expanding and resurgent nuclear energy industry, both domestically and internationally. This includes, in coordination with the Cambridge Nuclear Energy Centre, the development of education resources. This business opportunity represents our most near-term revenue generating opportunity as we hope to begin providing these services in 2024. By the end of 2024, we expect to start providing nuclear service support and consultation services for the nuclear energy industry, both domestically and internationally. This timeline is based on our plan to acquire a nuclear business services and consultancy provider. We have had preliminary discussions with some potential targets but are not presently a party to any definitive understandings or agreements. If we are unable to acquire such a business by the end of 2024, we will then focus on building our own internal nuclear consultation business in coordination with certain outside academic institutions, which we anticipate would require approximatelyÂ $1 million over the next twelve months to recruit additional staff and build corresponding infrastructure to be capable of providing these services. Â Our mission is to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated technology-driven nuclear energy company that will capture market share in the very large and growing nuclear energy sector. To implement our plans, since our founding in 2022, our management has had constant communications with key U.S. government agencies, including the DOE, the INL and ORNL, which are a part of the DOEâ€™s national nuclear laboratory system. Our company also maintains important collaborations with leading researchers from the Cambridge Nuclear Energy Centre and The University of California, Berkeley. Â Over the next twelve months, we will continue to progress our development of advanced nuclear microreactors, in particular ZEUS and ODIN, with estimated expenditures to be approximatelyÂ $4 million. This allocation comprises approximately $2 million dedicated to the research and development of products and technology, with a specific focus on the refinement of microreactor technology and the fuel fabrication process. The remaining $2 million is earmarked for miscellaneous costs essential to propelling the progress of our microreactors, encompassing the support of current personnel engaged in executive, finance, accounting, and other administrative functions. We estimate that our microreactor demonstration work will be conducted between 2024 and 2026, our microreactor licensing application will be processed between 2026 and 2031, and our microreactors will be launched between 2030 and 2031. We also plan on providing nuclear service support and consultation services for the expanding and resurgent nuclear energy industry, both domestically and internationally. If we are unable to acquire such a business by the end of 2024, we will then focus on building our own internal nuclear consultation business in coordination with certain outside academic institutions, which we anticipate would require approximately an additionalÂ $1 million over the next twelve months to recruit additional staff and build corresponding infrastructure to be capable of providing these services. We have no intention to apply any proceeds from this offering to such acquisition of a nuclear business services and consultancy provider and such acquisition costs are not included in our estimated expenditures of $4 million as above-mentioned over the next twelve months. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the outlined expenditures and the timelines are estimations only. These are inherently subject to change due to certain factors, including adjustments in the microreactor development plan and uncertainties associated with the licensing approval process. Given that these elements may exceed our initial expectations or lie beyond our control, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the actual expenditures and timelines. Â Note: As of the date of this prospectus, we have not generated any revenues. We have incurred accumulated net losses of $8,596,170 since inception through December 31, 2023. Note: Net loss and revenue figures are for the year that ended Sept. 30, 2023, according to the prospectus. (Note: Nano Nuclear Energy filed its S-1 on March 19, 2024, and disclosed the terms for its IPO: 3.0 million shares at $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $15.0 million.) Â “.

NANO Nuclear Energy was founded in 2022 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 10 Times Square, 30th Floor New York, New York 10018 and can be reached via phone at (212) 634-9206 or on the web at http://www.nanonuclearenergy.com/.

