Mission Wealth Management LP Has $456,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 17.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.0 %

Medtronic stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

