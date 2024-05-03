Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,313 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.2% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Family CFO Inc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 647.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.7 %

MSFT opened at $397.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $303.40 and a fifty-two week high of $430.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.76 and a 200-day moving average of $389.54.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,025,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,160,356. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.61.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

