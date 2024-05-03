Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $2,798,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 3,963 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Microsoft by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 2,674 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.61.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $397.84 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $303.40 and a 1-year high of $430.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $413.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,025,258 shares of company stock worth $12,160,356. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.