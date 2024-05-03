Matson (NYSE:MATX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

MATX stock opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.12. Matson has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $126,268.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,261.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth $202,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Matson by 35.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 235.8% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 13.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at $526,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

