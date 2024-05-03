Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.31.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MAR opened at $235.56 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.13 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 574.15% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

