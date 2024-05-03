Lourenco Goncalves Purchases 60,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,242,331.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lourenco Goncalves also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 514,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,540 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,491 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,970,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,908,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 554,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

