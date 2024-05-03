Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of LIND stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $402.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.87. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 33,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,629.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Featured Articles

