Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LXRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,573.20% and a negative return on equity of 138.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

