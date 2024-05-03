KeyCorp Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $85.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.51. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.