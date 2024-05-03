Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 153,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $225.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

