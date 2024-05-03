Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

STX opened at $86.29 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.30.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

