Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $523.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $561.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $537.01. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.46 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

