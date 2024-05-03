Head to Head Contrast: AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Guaranty Bancshares and AMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 1 0 0 0 1.00 AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

39.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 4.46% 4.19% 0.26% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and AMB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $193.59 million 0.71 $9.22 million $0.62 17.74 AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats AMB Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company provides loans, such as non-farm, non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including credit cards, mobile deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers business checking accounts, business debit and credit cards, and order business checks. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction/lot loans, community loans, vehicle loans, and loan servicing; and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and SBA loans. Further, it provides merchant, remote deposit, wire services, fraud protection, and ACH origination; sweep services, zero balance accounts, lockbox services, vault services, and wealth management services; online, mobile, voice, and banking services; money order and e-statement services; cashier's checks; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

