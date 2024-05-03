Head to Head Comparison: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) versus Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH)

Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) and Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raymond James has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wetouch Technology and Raymond James, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Raymond James 0 8 2 0 2.20

Profitability

Raymond James has a consensus target price of $126.22, indicating a potential upside of 1.82%. Given Raymond James’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Raymond James is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Raymond James’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Raymond James 12.72% 18.24% 2.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Raymond James’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology $40.79 million 0.50 $17.39 million N/A N/A Raymond James $12.99 billion 1.99 $1.74 billion $8.27 14.99

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Raymond James shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Raymond James shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Raymond James beats Wetouch Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company offers various touch panels, including glass-glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; glass-film-film products that are used in GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; plastic-glass for use in GPS/entertainment panels, motor vehicle GPS, smart home products, robots, and charging stations; and glass-films used in industrial HMI. Wetouch Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

