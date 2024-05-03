Head-To-Head Comparison: DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) versus Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY)

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bilfinger and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilfinger N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) -27.84 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.31 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -2.04

Bilfinger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. Bilfinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIRTT Environmental Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilfinger N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bilfinger and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bilfinger and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilfinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

DIRTT Environmental Solutions beats Bilfinger on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilfinger

(Get Free Report)

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services. In addition, the company offers energy efficiency, carbon capture, utilization, and storage; and hydrogen, hydropower, and wind power services. Further, it provides design and engineering, plant engineering and assembly, operation and optimization, bilfinger connected asset performance, and mobile and web application services. It serves customers in energy, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharma and biopharma, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.