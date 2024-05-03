Globalink Investment (GLLI) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Globalink Investment (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Free Report) is one of 668 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Globalink Investment to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Globalink Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Globalink Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Globalink Investment and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalink Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Globalink Investment Competitors 120 560 879 14 2.50

Profitability

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 66.85%. Given Globalink Investment’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Globalink Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Globalink Investment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalink Investment N/A -25.02% 2.50% Globalink Investment Competitors -38.43% -49.10% -0.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Globalink Investment and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globalink Investment N/A $1.32 million -159.29 Globalink Investment Competitors $1.01 billion -$39.17 million 59.15

Globalink Investment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Globalink Investment. Globalink Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Globalink Investment competitors beat Globalink Investment on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Globalink Investment Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

