GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $52,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,243.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $129.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.27. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $90.76 and a 52 week high of $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

