GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 270 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.88.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $150.31 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.35.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
