GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.59 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYG. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.39.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

