GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLB. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,124,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after acquiring an additional 154,608 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 707,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 436,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 88,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 93,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 153,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE CLB opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $736.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.40.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.