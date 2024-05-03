GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $53,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 957 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 11.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $62.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

