GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $49,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 259 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,503,592,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Paycom Software by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 905,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,316,000 after buying an additional 50,879 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,560,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $166.72 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.15.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.53.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

