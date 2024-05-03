GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $48,000 in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.16. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.86 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

Insider Activity at Hamilton Lane

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

