GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 905 Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 116.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 472,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 254,097 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 9.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,429,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,090,000 after purchasing an additional 219,659 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,879,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,920,000 after purchasing an additional 210,358 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 13,924.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 166,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $7,013,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENOV shares. UBS Group started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Enovis Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE ENOV opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.46 and a beta of 1.99. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.34 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

