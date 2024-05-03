GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 495 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 495 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,316,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 121,586 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

NYSE:AWI opened at $115.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $125.56. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

