GAMMA Investing LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $52.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.42.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

