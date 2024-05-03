GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 703 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 703 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $103,854,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 120.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,336,071 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,819,000 after acquiring an additional 729,605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 36.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,586,442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $179,680,000 after acquiring an additional 687,556 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 426.7% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,450,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $97,339,000 after acquiring an additional 518,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Citigroup upped their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

