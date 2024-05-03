Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average of $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

