Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) CAO Todd A. Valli Sells 15,000 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EVRI opened at $8.16 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $683.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 50,147 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 25.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,860,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,529 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 66.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Everi by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,156,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,511,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

